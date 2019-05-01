Service Information Ferguson-Glancy Funeral Home 201 W Main St Van Buren , IN 46991 (765)-934-2211 Send Flowers Obituary



She worked at Foster-Forbes Glass Company in Marion for many years and retired from E-systems (Memcor) in Huntington in 1986, after 20 years of service. An accomplished quilter, she created unique quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her Sons - Thomas (Linda Sue) Bratcher, West Lafayette, IN, Wesley J. (Charlotte) Bratcher, Sarasota, FL, Daughter - Norma B. Erickson, Indianapolis, IN, 8 Grandchildren, 17 Great- Grandchildren, and 22 Great-Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Husband- Allen Bratcher, Father - Joseph Buchtman, Mother - Frances (Schafer) Buchtman, Sister - Rita Barwiler, Brother- Joseph Buchtman, and a dear friend, Artie Conwell.

A Mass of Catholic burial will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church 1031 Kem Road Marion, IN 46952 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour before the Mass. Interment will follow in the Van Buren Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Catherine B. Bratcher, 94, formerly of Van Buren, IN, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette, IN. She was born on Thursday, August 7, 1924, in New Haven, IN. She married Allen Bratcher on Friday, November 6, 1942 in St. Louis, MO. Catherine was a 1942 graduate of Central Catholic School in Fort Wayne and a member of the former St. Margaret parish of Montpelier, IN. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church in Marion when she died.

