Cecil Everett Beeson, Jr. was born in Hartford City, Indiana on May 3, 1939 and passed away peacefully in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 24, 2020 with his devoted and loving wife of 19 years Debbie by his side. Cecil grew up in Hartford City, Indiana as the son of Cittie Pearl Beeson and Cecil E. Beeson, Sr. He had two older half-brothers, Richard H. Beeson and Robert L. Beeson, and one sister, Jennie Beeson Hiam.
Cecil graduated from Hartford City High School with a high ranking in 1957, where he was president of his class, and very active in sports, especially basketball. He was the star forward on the Airedales basketball team and had quite a large fan club of younger students and adults. Cecil was said to have "known everyone by name" in his hometown of Hartford City, and was especially proud of his father, Cecil, Sr. who was the town's official Santa Claus for many years, and for whom a museum/library in the city was named. After high school, Cecil was offered a basketball scholarship to Kentucky University, but instead chose a full ride academic scholarship to DePauw University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and played basketball for one year. He graduated from Ball State University with a B.S. Degree in Math and Science. After earning his first undergraduate degree, he was drafted and served in the engineering division of the Army for two years, after which time he was honorably discharged and was offered a computer job within the Army, where he chose to go to work at Northrup Corporation and attend Louisiana State University where he obtained a B.S. Degree in electrical engineering. A short time later, Cecil earned a M.S. Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. Cecil was passionate about learning and he continually took college and graduate level courses for the entirety of his life.
Throughout much of his career, Cecil worked for AT&T where he lived in numerous states and cities across the United States. A brilliant, charismatic man, Cecil became a member of MENSA in 1970, and was part of the JAYCEES, where he was named Jayce of the year in 1973, and also won the Spoke Award. After retiring from AT&T in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cecil joined the faculty at the University of Cincinnati-Clermont, Antonelli College, Southwestern College and ITT Norwood where taught a variety of college courses. Cecil also had a substitute teaching license to teach advanced high school Science and Math courses. He was truly loved and admired by his many students over the years.
Cecil was a devoted family man, always offering support, love and humor while encouraging all of his loved ones to follow their passion and to use their strengths to keep moving forward. Cecil loved to talk about his family, the weather, professional and college sports, and enjoyed his several collections of stamps, baseball cards, business cards and coins. In his later years he would even enjoy assisting his devoted wife with her quilting projects, often cutting fabric and cracking jokes all along the way.
Cecil will be tremendously missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cittie Pearl Beeson and Cecil E. Beeson, Sr., and by his half-brothers Richard H. Beeson and Robert L. Beeson. Cecil is survived by his wife, Debbie, of Cincinnati; sister, Jennie Beeson Hiam, of Evansville, IN; son, Bryan Beeson and wife Jenny, of Frisco, TX; daughter Kathryn Beeson Copes, of Lantana, TX; former wife and mother of his children Patricia Beeson, of Foley, AL; stepson Ed VanDuren and wife Jodie, of Frisco, TX; and stepdaughter Jennifer Price and husband Charlie Mallery, of Fredericksburg, VA. Cecil is also survived by his grandchildren, Aidan Copes, Tyler Copes, Avery Beeson, Kaylin Beeson, Presley Beeson, Paxton Beeson, Alexander Price, Sean Price, Nicholas VanDuren, Julia VanDuren, Shane VanDuren, great-grandchild Lorelai VanDuren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Family will be greeting friends and relatives at a date TBD in 2021 to celebrate the amazing life of Cecil Everett Beeson, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following charities in Cecil's honor:
The Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org/
The League for Animal Welfare at https://www.lfaw.org/
The Autism Association of North Texas: http://www.naa-nt.org/