Charles A. Montgomery, 86, passed away November 12, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor, Hartford City.
He was born November 30, 1933 in Alexandria to Charles B. and Sarah A. (Carrico) Montgomery and graduated from Alexandria High School in 1951.
His marriage to Sarah S. Bartrom was celebrated January 8, 1977 in John XX111 Center, Hartford City. She survives.
Charlie worked many years at 3-M Company. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Knights of Columbus and Saint Joseph Men's Group. He also was a member of the Optimist Club and the Chamber of Commerce, which honored him as "Hartford City Man of the Year" in 1971.
Charlie and Sarah were involved with the youth of St. John's and attended a Youth Ministry Course which led them to include the youth of many local churches.
Survivors include his wife, Sarah; children, David (Pattie) Montgomery, Kenneth (Shawn) Montgomery, Paul (Lisa) Montgomery, Michael (Anna, fiancée) Bartrom, Frederick (Pat) Bartrom, Peter (Kelly) Bartrom, Gregory (Kim) Bartrom, Diane Rapaport, Julia (Ryan) Revis, Teresa (Duane) Wade, Anne Vaught, and 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Kevin Hurley at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 209 S. Spring St., Hartford City. Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery.
Private visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home.
The Montgomery family wants to thank the amazing staff of Miller's Merry Manor for their kindness and excellent care.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Church in the form of masses, the sister parish of St. John's, St. Catherine of Bouzy in Haiti, or Blackford County Community Foundation.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com
to sign the guestbook or leave condolences.