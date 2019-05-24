Service Information Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 (765)-348-0610 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N. High St. Hartford City , IN View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N. High St. Hartford City , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Hartford City on June 17, 1950 to Robert "Bud" Melick and Betty C. (Wimmer) Melick. Both her parents preceded her in death.

Cheryl graduated from Hartford City High School in 1968 and from Ball State University in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education and her Masters of Education from Ball State University in 1975. She retired from teaching after 42 years. She had taught at Jackson Elementary, Northside Elementary and Southside Elementary. She taught mostly 2nd grade.

She married Timothy Phillips on June 23, 1972 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and the Research Club. Her grandkids were her life, she loved to teach school and enjoyed spending time with her retired teacher friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the piano.? Cheryl will be sadly missed by her husband, Timothy "Tim" Phillips of Hartford City; daughter, Jeanette L. "Jenny" (husband, Richard) Garber of Wapakoneta, OH; grandchildren, Sarah Joan Garber and Nathan James Garber.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.

