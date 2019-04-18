Obituary



Chris was born in Bluffton on February 10, 1980 to Doris Jean (Maddox) Barr.

Chris graduated from Blackford High School in 1999 and attended Ivy Tech in Muncie. Chris always had a smile on his face for the ones he loved. He enjoyed watching wrestling and woodworking. He was also a Notre Dame, Colts and a Jeff Gordon fan. He was active in the First Church of the Nazarene in Hartford City, where he helped with the Youth Group and was an Assistant Sunday School Teacher to Teens.

Chris will be sadly missed by his mother and step-father, Doris Jean and Gaylord Eldon Barr of Hartford City; grandparents, Mary and Randie Hawkins of Hartford City; siblings, Heather M. (husband, Lee) Jenkins of Hartford City, Carrie Jo (husband, Justin) McCoin of Hartford City, Angela R. (husband, Doug) Fisher of Redkey, A.J. (wife, Stacy) Hawkins of Hartford City; special niece, Elizabeth Hawkins and special nephew, Braden Hawkins; many cousins, aunts, uncles and other nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel Leroy Hawkins and Aaron Duane Hawkins.

Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 North High St., Hartford City with Rev. Alan Curtis and Rev. Steve High officiating. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene Youth Group, 1402 W. Water St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

