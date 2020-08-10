Growing up in Devon and befriending both Dave and Mike Shady In middle school, my brother Chris and I had many friendly run ins with Mr Shady. He was always welcoming to his house (& cards games in the basement), kind, gentle, fair and honest especially when we invariably got in trouble with the Shady boys. A quick scold and off we went. We have many great memories growing up of Mr Shady and celebrate his life. Tim and Chris Wilson

Tim Wilson

Friend