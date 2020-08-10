1/1
Dale Eugene "Gene" Shady
1928 - 2020
Dale Eugene "Gene" Shady of Elverson, PA, passed away at the age of 91 ½ years old on Thursday, July 23rd surrounded by family at Neighborhood Hospice in West Chester, PA.
A generous and caring father and loving grandfather, he is survived by his children; Kathy Shady, Susan Nicholson, David Shady and Michael (Susan) Shady; and seven granddaughters – Heather Nicholson, Kelsey Shady, Christine (John) Schaefer, Gemma (David Williams-Young) Shady, Rachel Vogelsberg, Samantha Shady, and Alexis Shady. He was predeceased by children, Lorie Ann Shady and Kurt Michael Shady.
Gene was born in Wells County, IN on December 3, 1928 in his grandmother's house, the son of the late Charley L. Shady and Daisy (Schmidt) Shady. He was the second oldest of 15 siblings.
He graduated from Hartford City High School in 1946, a varsity letterman in football, basketball and baseball. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Education from Ball State University.
Gene married Mary Kathryn "Kay" Shady on December 23, 1950 in Bluffton, IN. She preceded him in death in 2001 after over 50 years of marriage.
Gene began his successful career in paper sales in the early 1950s. Noted for his outgoing personality and sales professionalism, his career carried him to Kalamazoo, MI, Everett, WA and Glenview, IL before settling in Berwyn, PA. He celebrated over 40 years in the industry with family, friends and business colleagues at his retirement party in 1991.
An avid golfer, Gene enjoyed rounds with his friends at Kimberton Golf Club, where he was a member up until a few years ago. A true Hoosier, he was a huge fan of college basketball and adopted all of the Philadelphia sports teams as his own. He was thrilled he lived long enough to see the Eagles finally win the Super Bowl.
Gene's other interests included completing the daily newspaper crossword puzzle, watching Jeopardy and having weekly dinners with his children. His quick wit and infectious charm will be dearly missed.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Gene is survived by his siblings – brothers Jerry (Derinda) Shady and Donald (Judy-deceased) Shady; and sisters Patricia Shady, Charlene (William) Jennart, Linda (Daniel) Ealy and brother-in-law, Duke Feltt.
Gene was preceded in death by brothers Robert Shady, William Shady and Paul Dee Shady and sisters Jo Ann Shady, Doris Glancy, Anna Havens, Carolyn Sue Shady, Sandra Feltt and Marilyn Kay Shady.
Gene had great empathy for those less fortunate and contributed regularly to many charities. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements by Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Hartford City News Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Growing up in Devon and befriending both Dave and Mike Shady In middle school, my brother Chris and I had many friendly run ins with Mr Shady. He was always welcoming to his house (& cards games in the basement), kind, gentle, fair and honest especially when we invariably got in trouble with the Shady boys. A quick scold and off we went. We have many great memories growing up of Mr Shady and celebrate his life. Tim and Chris Wilson
Tim Wilson
Friend
