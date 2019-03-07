Daniel Kevin Carroll "Goatman", 63, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.
He was born on October 5, 1954 in Marion to Ralph D. Carroll and Mary L. (Hargrave) Carroll. His parents are deceased.
Daniel graduated from Riverview High School in Sarasota, FL in 1973. He retired from Hartford Iron and Metal. He enjoyed taking things apart and enjoyed junking. He loved horses.
He married Brenda Kay (Heath) on July 22, 2016 by Rev. Bobby Thomas.
Daniel will be sadly missed by his wife, Brenda Carroll of Eaton; son, Shane (wife, Carol Faye) Heath of Muncie; daughter, April May Turner of Eaton; grandchildren, Ramiel "Remy" Alexander Heath, Samantha Gardner (fiancé, Josette Juts), Brighton Gardner and Evelyn Turner; brother, Shaun P. (wife, Vickie) Carroll of Clearwater, FL; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his brother, Tim Carroll.
Daniel will be cremated and there will be no service at this time.
Memorials may be made to Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W University Ave Muncie, IN 47303
