Service Information Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 (765)-728-2414 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 View Map Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 View Map Service 7:00 PM Walker & Glancy Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary



He will be sadly missed by his Daughter - Misty (Companion- Larry Switzer) Kincaid, Liberty Center, IN, Companion - Christine Ramsey, Montpelier, IN, Grandchildren - Ashley Townsend, David Townsend, Austin McClain, Cassidy McClain, Great Grandchildren - Blaine Teague, Mackenzie Townsend, Step Son - Chuck Winters, Portland, IN, Brothers - Steve "Brokit" (wife- Yolanda) Bennett, Pennville, IN, Mike (Linn) Bennett, Winchester, IN, and Sister - Susan Decker, Abbeville, SC.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Howard Ralph Bennett, Mother - Ruth Maxine (McGeath) Bennett Myers, Wife - Lucinda (Fisher) Bennett, and Step Sons - Eric Winters, & Brian Winters.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 7:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 with Pastor Keith Williams officiating.

Preferred memorials: Bro Shadow Club.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at David G. Bennett, 62, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, IN. He was born on Saturday, July 28, 1956, in Waukesha, WI. David was a 1974 graduate of Blackford High School. He received his associate's degree from Ivy Tech. He had worked for Dana in Marion, IN. for over 25 years. He attended the Pleasantdale United Methodist church. He was a member of the Bro Shadow club, and of the Harley Owners Group (HOG). David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, farming with his brother, Brokit, was always helping anyone who needed it, and especially loved spending time with his family.He will be sadly missed by his Daughter - Misty (Companion- Larry Switzer) Kincaid, Liberty Center, IN, Companion - Christine Ramsey, Montpelier, IN, Grandchildren - Ashley Townsend, David Townsend, Austin McClain, Cassidy McClain, Great Grandchildren - Blaine Teague, Mackenzie Townsend, Step Son - Chuck Winters, Portland, IN, Brothers - Steve "Brokit" (wife- Yolanda) Bennett, Pennville, IN, Mike (Linn) Bennett, Winchester, IN, and Sister - Susan Decker, Abbeville, SC.He was preceded in death by his Father - Howard Ralph Bennett, Mother - Ruth Maxine (McGeath) Bennett Myers, Wife - Lucinda (Fisher) Bennett, and Step Sons - Eric Winters, & Brian Winters.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.A service to celebrate his life will follow at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 7:00 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 with Pastor Keith Williams officiating.Preferred memorials: Bro Shadow Club.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Hartford City News Times from May 23 to June 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close