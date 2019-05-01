Diana Youngblood, age 54 a former Hartford City resident passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Logansport, Indiana.
She was born November 8, 1964 in Portland the daughter of Huey "Shorty" Youngblood and Beatrice (Tomblison) Holiday. She worked at Stoneridge and Tyson foods in Portland.
Survivors Include:
2 sons: Charles Youngblood – Logansport, Indiana
Brett Youngblood – Peru, Indiana
5 sisters: Teresa Green – Bunker Hill, Indiana
Rose Padgett – Hartford City, Indiana
Becky Maybe – Elkhart, Indiana
Misty Youngblood – Anderson, Indiana
Cheyenne Youngblood – Portland, Indiana
4 grandchildren
Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Friday at Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Dunkirk I.O.O.F Cemetery in Dunkirk.
Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from May 1 to May 8, 2019