Dolletta T. (Fuller), Caldwell, 99, of Upland, died on Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, in her residence. She was born in Hartford City, on September 27, 1920, the daughter of the late John and Betty (West) Fuller.
She graduated from Roll High School in 1938, earned a Master's Degree from State Beauty School in 1957, and later earned a degree in Chemistry from Purdue University. In July 1949, Dolletta married Ira W. "Bill" Caldwell, in Terre Haute. Together they shared 46 years, until he preceded her in death on October 23, 1995.
Mrs. Caldwell, who had been licensed cosmetology instructor since 1957, was the former owner and operator of Academy of Cosmetology where she was the Master Instructor. She was the owner and operator of Dolletta's Salon, Upland, for many years. She loved serving others and was known for doing hair for several members of the Grand Ole Opry and Crystal Gayle. She was a member of Blackford Baptist Temple, Hartford City. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, writing poetry, and coloring.
Survivors include a son: John Leffingwell, Bartow, Florida; two daughters: Carolin (Charles) May, Marion; and Bettie Grissell, Upland; a daughter-in-law: Peggy Dawes, Fremont, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; and 4 great-great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Lester Dawes; a brother: Thurl Fuller; and sisters: Mary Ellen Logan; and Lena Morgan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 259 N. Main St., Upland. Due to concerns with COVID-19, services will be private and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blackford Baptist Temple, 2252 IN-3, Hartford City, Indiana, 47348 or to Elara Caring Hospice, 2751 Albright Rd., Kokomo, Indiana, 46902. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 20 to May 6, 2020