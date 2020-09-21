1/1
Donald L. Greene
1936 - 2020
Donald L. Greene, 83, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Donald was born on November 22, 1936, to the late Clyde and Hattie Greene. He graduated from Home Center Pennsylvania High School, and on May 26, 1957, he married Doris Williams, and she survives. Donald spent many years working as an electrician. He enjoyed working on computers, taking pictures, baking, spending time on his tractor, and playing cards, specifically euchre and black ball. He loved his yearly family fishing trips every June. Donald was all about his family. He enjoyed attending the family reunions in Pennsylvania. He had a great influence in his children's lives, and while he didn't like to accept help, he would be the first to help someone in need.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his three daughters, Sherrie (Rich) Hagenhoff, Springfield, MO, Connie (Jim) Snapp, Elizabethtown, and Brenda (Dean) Trumbull, Churubusco; siblings, Doris (Gene) Wapp, Indiana, PA, Allen (Glenda) Greene, Ravenna, OH, Margie (John) Kalicicki, Indiana, PA, Alvin Greene, Clymer, PA, Randy (Diane) Greene, Penn Run, PA, Rodney (Talona) Greene, Indiana, PA, Duane (Janet) Greene, Clymer, PA; six grandchildren, Candice VanBree, Emily Dominquez, Chelsea Trumbull, Abigail Trumbull, Olivia Snapp, and Eric Trumbull; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Hattie Greene; daughter, Teresa Ann Greene; sister, Linda Mehalic; and brother, Eugene Greene.
Arrangements for Donald have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 259 North Main Street, Upland, Indiana, where a visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., as well as an hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September, 24, at 12:00 p.m., with Dean Trumbull officiating. A graveside service will be Monday, September 28, at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Gas City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne instead. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford City News Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 30, 2020.
