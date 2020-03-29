|
Donald LeRoy Cale, 78, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Don was born on September 16, 1941 in Hartford City, Indiana to Paul LeRoy Cale and Hazel Lucille Sutton. He graduated from Blackford County High School in 1959. On March 4, 1967, Don married Mary Ann Coleman, and together they raised their sons in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Don served in the Air Force from 1964-1968 and then later retired from OG&E.
Don enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time at his hunting and lake cabin with family and friends. He was a beekeeper, builder, and spent hours outside taking care of whatever needed to be fixed. You often found him cutting down trees or on top of a house or building cleaning out leaves. As one of the co-founders of the Econtuchka Hunting Club he began a family tradition that will be handed down for many generations to come.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Hazel Cale.
Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Cale; son Rex Allen Cale of Hartford City, Indiana, son Stephen LeRoy Cale of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kevin Gene Cale and wife Shawna of Edmond, Oklahoma; brother Tom Cale and wife Nancy of Hartford City, Indiana, and brother Richard Cale and wife Lindy of Leesville, South Carolina.
Don is also survived by grandchildren, Rhett Cale of Hartford City, Kelly Cale of Hartford City, Ryan Cale of Norman, Benjamin Cale of Shawnee, Emily Cale of Edmond, Justin Cale of Shawnee, Stephanie Cale of Shawnee. Don is also survived by great-grandchildren Jerod, Kenley, Rowan, Addison, Kinsey, Charlotte, and Josie, numerous nieces and nephews and host of other family members and friends that will miss him dearly.
A graveside service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 at 3:00 PM at Prague Cemetery. Family will accept guests on Saturday, March 28th from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. In order to maintain occupancy restrictions and recommendations and to maintain the safety of family, guests and staff, and to give everyone the opportunity to pay their respects, you may be asked to remain in your vehicle until others have exited. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding.
Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 8, 2020