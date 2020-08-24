Doug A. Baker, 61, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Doug was born on August 26, 1958, in England, to the late Jerry Baker and Patty Tolley, who survives. Doug graduated from Delta High School in 1977 and later attended White's Culinary School. He worked for many years as a butcher at Payless and Meijer. He attended Upland United Methodist Church and Upland Community Church. On September 21, 1991, he married Valerie Wall, and she survives in Upland. Together, Doug and Valerie were blessed with their son, Logan. He loved Logan more than anything. Doug loved horses and spent several years raising them. He would say that his biggest regret in life was leaving Baker's Horse Farm in Chesterfield. He enjoyed riding his green Chopper and Harley, reading the Old Testament, and drawing. He was great at drawing portraits. Doug made a great Santa and was very believable since he had the perfect beard for it. A selfless man, Doug would do anything for anyone. He would light up a room when he walked in, and if you were in the room, you didn't leave without a laugh. He was a father figure to many, giving advice in such a non-judgmental way that kids couldn't help but listen. Many will remember his favorite saying, Take a toke, Hold the smoke, Blow your mind. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Doug is survived by his wife, Valerie; son, Logan, Upland; mother, Patty; two brothers, Jeff (Mary-Ann) Baker, Muncie, and Kevin Baker, FL; half-brother, Dondie (Karen) Tolley, Indianapolis; nieces and nephews, September, Joshua, Dereck, and Ka-Lee Baker, and Devin and Kourtney Tolley; and Uncle Jim and Aunt Phyllis Baker.
