Obituary



She was born in Hartford City on May 18, 1922 to Floyd E. Everhart and Emily P. (Frost) Everhart. Her parents preceded her in death.

Eleanor graduated from Hartford City High School in 1940. She married Robert "Bob" B. Moll on June 16, 1943 in Hartford City. He precedes her in death on October 22, 1996.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, charter member of Omega Nu Tau Sorority and Order of the Eastern Star O.E.S.-Purity Chapter. She retired from Overhead Door, where she was an Administrative Assistant and had formerly worked at St. Joe Paper.

She enjoyed crocheting and watching CNN. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs, Colts and the Pacers.

Eleanor will be sadly missed by her children, Kathleen Ann Arnold of Warner Robins, GA, Barbara C. Brock of Eaton and Eric B. (wife, Cindy) Moll of Vincennes; grandchildren, Gary D. (wife, Debbie) Manes, Heather L. (husband, Brent) Holt, Susan K. (husband, Paul) Campbell, Kelley L. (husband, Kurt) Vance, Jason E. (wife, Lindsay) Moll and Justin C. Moll; great-grandchildren, Stephanie A. Rochford, Kaleb A. (wife, Jayda) Smith, Isabella Smith, Kacie Vance and Karisma Moll; great-great-grandchildren, Jack Rochford, Ben Rochford and Carter Smith; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Earl E. Everhart and Delores Batdorf and son-in-law, Gene Brock.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, IN with Rev. Lloyd Hall officiating.

Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hartford City Fire Department Rescue Fund, 315 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348. Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Keplinger Funeral Home

