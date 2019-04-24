Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Girod, 43, of Berne, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Thursday, March 18, 1976, in Adams County, IN. Elizabeth enjoyed sewing and she was a member of the Old Order Amish.

Survivors include her Father - Benjamin M. Girod, Berne, IN, Mother - Esther C. (Christner) Girod, Brother - Cletus Girod, Berne, IN, Brother - Ben C. Girod, Geneva, IN, Brother - Meno C. Girod, Bryant, IN, Brother - Matthew C. Girod, Berne, IN, Brother - Jesse C. Girod, Berne, IN, Brother - William C. Girod, Berne, IN, Sister - Esther C. Girod, Berne, IN, Sister - Mary Ann Schwartz, Berne, IN, Sister - Sylvia C. Girod, 42 Nieces & Nephews, and 1 Great Nephew.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Benjamin Girod's residence 6373 S.-350 E., Berne on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be at Benjamin Girod's residence 6373 S.-350 E., Berne at 9:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019 with the Bishop Benjamin M. Girod and Bishop Dan T. Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunkerhill Cemetery in Adams County, IN.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 24 to May 8, 2019

