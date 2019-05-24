Service Information Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 (765)-348-0610 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Twin Hill Cemetery Pennville , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Hartford City on July 3, 1925 to Edward Flatter and Cleo (Johnsonbaugh) Flatter. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

Ethelyn graduated from Montpelier High School in 1943.

She married Burwell Elisha Bourne on March 2, 1946 in Portland. He passed away on October 11, 1992.

Ethelyn was a homemaker and secretary for Jackson Elementary School for 17 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also was a fabulous seamstress and enjoyed her time sewing and quilting. She and Burwell had belonged to Yellow Rockers Square Dancing Club.

Ethelyn attended Grace United Methodist Church in Hartford City. She had also attended Bethel United Methodist Church in Dunkirk when she was younger.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Janet (husband, Shawn) Jacobs of Hartford City; grandchildren, Jessie (husband, Casey) Moore-Malone and Cody Moore (fiancé, Gina Christal); several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred Jane Miles, Harold Flatter, Ermel Flatter and Ruth Kummer.

Graveside funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville, IN.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Senior Citizen Center, 101 S. Mill St., Hartford City, IN 47348

