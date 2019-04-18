Obituary





He was born in Hartford City, Indiana to Liddy Townsend Stone and Franklin C. Stone. His stepfather was Lemual Gillard. Frank was one of seven siblings; Clifford Townsend, Joanne, Harriett, Dorothy, Charles and Thomas Stone, all of whom preceded him in death.



Frank served proudly in the Army during WW II in the 45th Infantry from 1942 until 1945. He saw action in Africa, was part of the 1st Amphibious Assault on Sicily and Italy where his regiment took part in the invasion of Monte Cassino. He then spent three months of the winter living with his regiment in bunkers they constructed out of gas drums, tin and whatever else they could find until the snow melted.



Frank married Pauline Barrus Stone on October 2, 1964; she preceded him in death. He worked for Overhead Door after moving to Warsaw in 1967 and eventually went to work at Zimmer, retiring in 1988.



Frank loved woodworking, snowmobiling, camping, Westerns, horses (he was a farrier) and his social time at Richard's Restaurant.



Frank leaves behind two stepdaughters, Kathleen Sue Lewis and Debra (Don) Spivey and a stepson, Ed (Karolyn) Barrus. He was especially close to his grandchildren Michael (Marny) Lewis, Julie Johnson (Dennis) Riordan, James (Kelly) Johnson and Matthew Lewis as well as his great grandchildren Hayley Lewis, Kira Johnson, Brianna Riordan, Samuel Lewis, Megan Riordan and Reilly Lewis.



Visitation will be held at the Titus Funeral Home, 2000 E. Sheridan Street, Warsaw, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a funeral service beginning at 6 o'clock. Burial in Hartford City Cemetery will be private and will include military honors by American Legion Post 19 and members of the United States Army Honor Guard.



