Fredricca Anne Chaney, 80, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Miller's Merry Manor.

Anne was born July 13, 1938 in Hartford City, the daughter of Harold M. and Fredricca (Wharton) Markin. She graduated from Hartford City High School in 1956 and attended Ball State Teacher's College.

She married Rex K. Chaney June 6, 1956 in Hartford City and he survives.

A life resident of Hartford City, she was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and was the first president of the Blackford County Hospital Auxiliary. A homemaker and beloved mother and sister, she had worked as a librarian aide for Blackford County Schools for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Rex; two daughters, Linda (Kevin) Karr and Leisa (Dave) Fillmann, both of St. Louis, MO; a daughter-in-law, Judith Chaney, Fort Wayne; a sister, Patricia Poulson, Hartford City; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Steve Chaney.

A Memorial Service for Anne will be held at 11;30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City with Revs. Ron Branson, Lloyd Hall and John Parks officiating.

Burial will be made in Gardens of Memory, Muncie, at a later date.

Friends may call from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at grace United Methodist Church prior to services.

The family requests memorials be made to the Grace United Methodist Church.

