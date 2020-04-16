|
|
Glenda C. Blount, 93, of rural Hartford City, IN, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Ossian Health & Rehab Center in Ossian, IN. She was born on Saturday, March 5, 1927, in Darlington County, SC. On Saturday, January 20, 1951 Glenda married Lester G. Blount in Washington DC. Glenda was a 1944 High School graduate and received an advanced degree in business. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Montpelier, IN. She began her working career with Bell Telephone in Washington D.C. and in 1952 transferred to Indiana Bell in Indianapolis until 1953. She then went to Indiana Bell in Hartford City where she remained until transferring to the Muncie office prior to retiring in 1990. Glenda taught Sunday school summer bible school for many years, was a Cub Scout leader, and was a member of a Blackford Co. Homemakers Club. She was an avid reader who read numerous books and read the bible cover to cover over 13 times in her lifetime. She enjoyed shell collecting, and walking on the beach. She called herself a "Winter Texan" because she spent her winters in South Padre Island, TX with her husband Lester.
She will be sadly missed by her Sons - Larry (Pam) Blount, Gettysburg, PA, Gary L. (Michelle) Blount, Bluffton, IN, Daughter - Nancy D. Beaver, Noblesville, IN, 9 Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Walter Culpeper, Mother - Tedie (Gainey) Culpeper, Husband - Lester G. Blount, Brothers - William Culpeper, Stewart Culpeper, Charles Culpeper, Forest H. Culpeper, Walter Lee Culpeper, Jr., Curtis H. Culpeper, and James M. Culpeper. Sisters - Audrey Rothman, Hazel Byrd, Betty Ann Wallace, Brother - Forest H. Culpeper, Brother - Walter Lee Culpeper, Jr., Brother - Curtis H. Culpeper, and Brother - James M. Culpeper.
Due to the health concerns of Covid-19 there will be a private family calling.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, 6454 N. Woodlawn Rd., Montpelier at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with Les Bantz officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: First Baptist Church 113 E. Huntington St., Montpelier, IN 47359.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 29, 2020