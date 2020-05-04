Helen Frances Carmichael, 90, of Hartford City passed away peacefully, Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Hartford City. She was born January 3, 1930 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to
Clarence and Mary Ayles. She graduated from high school in Middlesboro, KY and married Bob Gene
Carmichael on September 20, 1957 in Hartford City. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Clarence
and Mary, her husband, Bob, June 12, 2017, her son, Bernard W. (Stoppie) Stopinski, Jr., May 2, 1968,
her daughter, Victoria, April 12, 1958; her brothers, Hoyt and Tilmond Ayles and step-father, John
Premer.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Carmichael) Lennon, married to Philip Lennon, both of
Niceville, Florida, two grandsons, Dustin and Nikolas Lennon, a granddaughter, Dawn (Lennon) Fike,
two great grandsons, Kristofer and Kyle Lennon, and one great granddaughter, Kayley Fike. Helen is also survived by her sister Peggy Wayne McKee, of Hartford City and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was a long-time resident of Hartford City working at Montgomery Ward, JC Penny, Lord's Dress
Shop and eventually retired from Marsh Supermarkets after 24 years. She was a member of the First
Presbyterian Church for many years serving as choir member, Deacon and an Elder. She had also been a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 159 Auxiliary and American Legion
Auxiliary Past President's Club, all of Hartford City.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6th, at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 6th, at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland. Burial will follow at the conclusion of the service.
Due to travel restrictions endured by Helen's family and today's challenging times, expressions of
sympathy are encouraged in the form of fresh/cut floral arrangements, helping local florists during these times. Helen also had a passion for flowers during her life and is also why her family is requesting floral tributes.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.watersfuneralhomes.com.
Clarence and Mary Ayles. She graduated from high school in Middlesboro, KY and married Bob Gene
Carmichael on September 20, 1957 in Hartford City. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Clarence
and Mary, her husband, Bob, June 12, 2017, her son, Bernard W. (Stoppie) Stopinski, Jr., May 2, 1968,
her daughter, Victoria, April 12, 1958; her brothers, Hoyt and Tilmond Ayles and step-father, John
Premer.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Carmichael) Lennon, married to Philip Lennon, both of
Niceville, Florida, two grandsons, Dustin and Nikolas Lennon, a granddaughter, Dawn (Lennon) Fike,
two great grandsons, Kristofer and Kyle Lennon, and one great granddaughter, Kayley Fike. Helen is also survived by her sister Peggy Wayne McKee, of Hartford City and several nieces and nephews.
Helen was a long-time resident of Hartford City working at Montgomery Ward, JC Penny, Lord's Dress
Shop and eventually retired from Marsh Supermarkets after 24 years. She was a member of the First
Presbyterian Church for many years serving as choir member, Deacon and an Elder. She had also been a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 159 Auxiliary and American Legion
Auxiliary Past President's Club, all of Hartford City.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6th, at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.
A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 6th, at Jefferson Cemetery, Upland. Burial will follow at the conclusion of the service.
Due to travel restrictions endured by Helen's family and today's challenging times, expressions of
sympathy are encouraged in the form of fresh/cut floral arrangements, helping local florists during these times. Helen also had a passion for flowers during her life and is also why her family is requesting floral tributes.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.watersfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford City News Times from May 4 to May 13, 2020.