Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 (765)-728-2414



He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Sonya (Cain) Lake, Hartford City, IN, Son - Michael J. Lake, Montpelier, IN, Daughter - Amy J. (Ricky) Dodson, Greenwood, IN, Daughter - Kelly R. (Anthony) Raver, Peru, IN, Daughter - Whitney E. (Chris) Jerger, Marion, IN, Son - Dwight L. (Jessica) Lake, Hartford City, IN, Son - Daniel J. Lake, Hartford City, IN, Father-In-Law - Mervin Cain, Upland, IN, Sister - Bonnie S. (Stan Kirk) Aquino, Montpelier, IN, Sister - Betty L. Coleman, Huntsville, AL, Brother - John E. (Donna) Lake, Muncie, IN, 9 Grandchildren, and 2 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - Leon E. Lake, Mother - Helen Mae (Pormen) Lake, and Brother - Danny J. Lake.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 with Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Dunkirk.

Preferred memorials: In lieu of Flowers- Donations to the family.

There will be a Benefit Ride at a later date in memory of James Lake. Please contact John Lake at 765-881-0306.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

