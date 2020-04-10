|
James T. Yencer, 75, passed away April 8, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born in Hartford City on July 29, 1944 to Thomas A. and Delilah (Fear) Yencer. He graduated from Hartford City High School in 1962. He served in the Navy and attended Ball State University. He worked at 3-M for 39 years retiring in 2001.
On September 29, 1972, he married Rita A. (Brown) in Hartford City. She precedes him in death on December 17, 2009
He was a member of the Elks #625 for thirty-seven years and the former Blackford Country Club.
Survivors include 3 step-daughters, Cheryl (Kerry) LaMotte, Chanda Armstrong, and Celina (Allen) Osborn; a step-son, Jeff (Pam) Cook; a sister, Carol Yencer, 10 step- grandchildren, 21 step-great-grandchildren and three nieces.
In addition to his wife, his father passed Sept. 5, 1999 and his mother on December 12, 2002.
A private viewing will be held, as well as a graveside service and burial in the Hartford City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Cancer Support Group through the Blackford County Community Foundation, P. O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 22, 2020