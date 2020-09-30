Jay W. Weaver, 71 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 31, 1949 in Marion, Indiana to Lawrence A. & Elda Mae (Winger) Weaver. Jay graduated from Marion High School with the class of 1967. Jay has had a lifelong love for trains and worked for the Penn Central Railroad for 10 years. He was the owner/agent of Forrester Insurance Agency in Montpelier for 10 years and retired from Indiana Corrugated, Inc. in Warren/Marion after 25 years. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.
Jay loved to play golf and enjoyed many golf trips throughout the country with his wife Wendy.
Jay married Wendy D. (Wall) on September 15, 1972 at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and they shared the last 48 years together.
Survivors include his wife Wendy of Bluffton, a daughter, Krista D. (Christopher) Meyer of Morrisville, N.C. and a son Ryan J. Weaver of Bluffton. He is also survived by 2 brothers; Robert A. (Mindy) Weaver of Portland and Kevin L. Weaver of Fort Wayne.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Alexander Sholty-Gale Meyer.
Visitation for Jay will be held on Saturday (October 3, 2020) from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A private family service will take place on Saturday afternoon at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Jay's memory to the First United Methodist Church or the Soarin' Hawk Rapture Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne.
The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for Jay's visitation at the funeral home. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.