1/1
Jay W. Weaver
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay W. Weaver, 71 of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 31, 1949 in Marion, Indiana to Lawrence A. & Elda Mae (Winger) Weaver. Jay graduated from Marion High School with the class of 1967. Jay has had a lifelong love for trains and worked for the Penn Central Railroad for 10 years. He was the owner/agent of Forrester Insurance Agency in Montpelier for 10 years and retired from Indiana Corrugated, Inc. in Warren/Marion after 25 years. He attended the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.
Jay loved to play golf and enjoyed many golf trips throughout the country with his wife Wendy.
Jay married Wendy D. (Wall) on September 15, 1972 at the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and they shared the last 48 years together.
Survivors include his wife Wendy of Bluffton, a daughter, Krista D. (Christopher) Meyer of Morrisville, N.C. and a son Ryan J. Weaver of Bluffton. He is also survived by 2 brothers; Robert A. (Mindy) Weaver of Portland and Kevin L. Weaver of Fort Wayne.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Alexander Sholty-Gale Meyer.
Visitation for Jay will be held on Saturday (October 3, 2020) from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A private family service will take place on Saturday afternoon at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton with Pastor Sherrie Drake officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery in Montpelier, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in Jay's memory to the First United Methodist Church or the Soarin' Hawk Rapture Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne.
The safety of the family and all visitors is our utmost priority. For everyone's safety, we ask that you practice social distancing. Masks are required for Jay's visitation at the funeral home. We appreciate your cooperation and patience.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved