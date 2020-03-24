Home

Services
Leppert Mortuary, Smith Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
Jill E. Rinaldo


1933 - 2020
Jill E. Rinaldo Obituary
Jill E. Rinaldo of Carmel passed away March 19, 2020. She was born July 9, 1933 in Hartford City, Indiana to the late Donald and Mary Frances (MacEldowny) Shaw. Jill graduated from Hartford City High School and attended Indiana University. She was employed at Western Electric for many years and was a part owner of Westfield Gas Corporation from 1981 to 2012. Jill attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for many years. She enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with her friends including those at PrimeLife Enrichment in Carmel and  the American Legion and VFW in Carmel.??Jill is survived by a niece and nephew and several cousins. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Patricia and her son Jay.??Family and friends wish to thank Jill's private caregivers, Fred and Steven, for their faithful and dedicated care of Jill over the last three years and to thank the staff and  administration at Brookdale-Carmel, which has been Jill's home for three years, for their care during her residence there.??A private burial will take place at the Hartford City IOOF Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.??Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Leppert Mortuary-Carmel.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 24 to Apr. 8, 2020
