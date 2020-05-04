Joan A. Mucker
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan A. Mucker, 94, Logansport, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020.
Joan was born August 18, 1925, to the late Joseph and Florence (Gross) Booher.
She was married to the late John E. Mucker, who died in 1974.
Joan was an active bridge player and loved to crochet.
She lived in Logansport, where she worked for the "Pharos-Tribune". She then moved to Hartford City, where she met Lester and Vivian Cale and their daughter, Jane (Winder), with whom she lived. In Hartford City, she worked for the "News Times".
Joan was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, receiving her 75-year pin in 2019.
Surviving are sons, Jon, Schaumburg, Illinois and David, Logansport. Her daughter, Lisa (Steve) died in 2008.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her daughter, were brothers, Andrew and Joe, and sister, Gerry. Joan was the only surviving member of her family.
Joan leaves behind five grandchildren, Justin (Amanda), Jacksonville, Fl., Cory (Megan), Braxton, and Payton, all of Logansport, and Mary, Cheshire Conn; three great grandchildren, Makenzie, Logansport, Hanna, Shaumburg, and Hadley, Jacksonville, FL; and two step great grandchildren, Jasmine and Ezra, both of Jacksonville.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport.
A service, including burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport, will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford City News Times from May 4 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved