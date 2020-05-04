Joan A. Mucker, 94, Logansport, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020.
Joan was born August 18, 1925, to the late Joseph and Florence (Gross) Booher.
She was married to the late John E. Mucker, who died in 1974.
Joan was an active bridge player and loved to crochet.
She lived in Logansport, where she worked for the "Pharos-Tribune". She then moved to Hartford City, where she met Lester and Vivian Cale and their daughter, Jane (Winder), with whom she lived. In Hartford City, she worked for the "News Times".
Joan was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, receiving her 75-year pin in 2019.
Surviving are sons, Jon, Schaumburg, Illinois and David, Logansport. Her daughter, Lisa (Steve) died in 2008.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her daughter, were brothers, Andrew and Joe, and sister, Gerry. Joan was the only surviving member of her family.
Joan leaves behind five grandchildren, Justin (Amanda), Jacksonville, Fl., Cory (Megan), Braxton, and Payton, all of Logansport, and Mary, Cheshire Conn; three great grandchildren, Makenzie, Logansport, Hanna, Shaumburg, and Hadley, Jacksonville, FL; and two step great grandchildren, Jasmine and Ezra, both of Jacksonville.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport.
A service, including burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport, will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Joan was born August 18, 1925, to the late Joseph and Florence (Gross) Booher.
She was married to the late John E. Mucker, who died in 1974.
Joan was an active bridge player and loved to crochet.
She lived in Logansport, where she worked for the "Pharos-Tribune". She then moved to Hartford City, where she met Lester and Vivian Cale and their daughter, Jane (Winder), with whom she lived. In Hartford City, she worked for the "News Times".
Joan was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority, receiving her 75-year pin in 2019.
Surviving are sons, Jon, Schaumburg, Illinois and David, Logansport. Her daughter, Lisa (Steve) died in 2008.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and her daughter, were brothers, Andrew and Joe, and sister, Gerry. Joan was the only surviving member of her family.
Joan leaves behind five grandchildren, Justin (Amanda), Jacksonville, Fl., Cory (Megan), Braxton, and Payton, all of Logansport, and Mary, Cheshire Conn; three great grandchildren, Makenzie, Logansport, Hanna, Shaumburg, and Hadley, Jacksonville, FL; and two step great grandchildren, Jasmine and Ezra, both of Jacksonville.
She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Logansport.
A service, including burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport, will be held at a later date due to current circumstances.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford City News Times from May 4 to May 13, 2020.