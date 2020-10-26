Joan Lackey, age 77 of the Honey Creek Community, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Cumberland Medical Center.



Joan married Otis on September 11, 1959 and they had just celebrated 61 years together. She retired from Overhead Door in Hartford City, IN after over 30 years. Joan had been living in Tennessee for the last 20 years. She had a generous heart and will be greatly missed by Family and Friends.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown. Burial will follow in the Mt. Helen Cemetery. Serving as Pallbearers were Family and Friends.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 12 Noon to 2:00 pm at Jennings Funeral Homes Chapel in Jamestown.



Joan is survived by her:

Husband, Otis Lackey

Daughter, Lisa Rains and husband Ron

Granddaughter, Chloe

Niece, Cathy Lackey



She is preceded in death by her:

Son, Paul Lackey

Parents, Francis Paul & Juanita (Johnston) Benadum

Nephew, Marc Lackey



