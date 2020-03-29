Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe M. Smith


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe M. Smith Obituary
Joe M. Smith, 83, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor.
He was born in Hartford City on January 7, 1937 to Audley and Mary (Yount) Smith and graduated from Hartford City High School in 1955.
He married Janet Douglas on July 25, 1958 in Fort Wayne. Her death occurred March 28, 2014.
Joe was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hartford City and had retired from General Motors/Delco in Kokomo, after thirty years of employment.
Survivors include a daughter, Lora Smith; 2 sons, Chris (Natalie) Smith and Brett Smith; Three grandchildren, Zacharrie, Cameron and Nathan Smith.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Curtis, on October 22, 2018; 3 sisters, Betty Embry, Audrey Dearduff and Edna Barber as well as six brothers, Van, Robert, Curtis, Francis, Jack and Gene Smith.
Private services and burial at the Hartford City Cemetery are being handled by the Waters Funeral Home 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church or Cancer Support Group of Blackford County Community Foundation.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -