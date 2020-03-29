|
|
Joe M. Smith, 83, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Miller's Merry Manor.
He was born in Hartford City on January 7, 1937 to Audley and Mary (Yount) Smith and graduated from Hartford City High School in 1955.
He married Janet Douglas on July 25, 1958 in Fort Wayne. Her death occurred March 28, 2014.
Joe was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Hartford City and had retired from General Motors/Delco in Kokomo, after thirty years of employment.
Survivors include a daughter, Lora Smith; 2 sons, Chris (Natalie) Smith and Brett Smith; Three grandchildren, Zacharrie, Cameron and Nathan Smith.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Curtis, on October 22, 2018; 3 sisters, Betty Embry, Audrey Dearduff and Edna Barber as well as six brothers, Van, Robert, Curtis, Francis, Jack and Gene Smith.
Private services and burial at the Hartford City Cemetery are being handled by the Waters Funeral Home 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church or Cancer Support Group of Blackford County Community Foundation.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 8, 2020