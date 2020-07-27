Fred was born May 2, 1939 in Toledo, OH and died July 14th in Bozeman, MT after several years of declining health. Fred spent all his early school years in Hartford City where his family had located in 1941. He was a member of the 1957 high school basketball team, the Airedales. Fred graduated from Indiana University and moved to Colorado; he also lived for many years in AZ and MT. He is survived by his sister, Helen Scott Santilli, Littleton, CO; his son John Frederick Santilli, Jr. Lebanon, TN; his nephew David Stirling Santilli, Littleton; and several nieces. Fred was predeceased by his parents James Alfred and Sally Santilli and his brother Al Santilli, Jr. Private services pending. Donations to Intermountain Opera, P. O. Box 37, Bozeman, MT 59771.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store