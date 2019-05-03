John O'Dell "Dell" Smith, 78, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home under the care of Life's Journey Care. He was born on Thursday, July 10, 1940, in Chicago, IL. John "Dell" was a 1958 graduate of Montpelier High School. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a Journeyman lineman and had retired as an electrician from the Indianapolis VA. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #618 of Mulberry, IN; where he was Past Master, Shriners, Scottish Rite, VFW Post #98 of Indianapolis, IN and the American Legion of Sheridan, IN. He enjoyed gardening, canning, and having cookouts.
He will be sadly missed by his Companion - Mickie Cathcart, Indianapolis, IN, Daughter - Penny (Jerry) Thomas, Portland, IN, Son - Jeremy (Norma) Smith, Lebannon, IN, Daughter - Laura (Randy) Coleman, Pennville, IN, Daughter - Brenda (Jeff) McVicker, Gas City, IN, Son - Ron (Linda) Smith, Bluffton, IN, Sister - Laura (David) Morgan, Roll, IN, 12 Grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his Father - John Walter Smith, Mother - Lorraine (Davis) Smith, Sister - Floy L. Dollar, and Niece- Judi Dollar.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019. There will be a Masonic Service held at 5:00 PM on Sunday evening.
A service to celebrate Dell's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 6, 2019. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Military rites will be conducted by the Millard Brown American Legion Post #156.
Preferred memorials: Life's Journey Hospice, 10241 East Co. Rd. 100 N., Indianapolis, IN 46234.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from May 3 to May 15, 2019