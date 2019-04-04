John R. Bergdoll, 70, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Hartford City on October 30, 1948 to Harold "Hap" L. Bergdoll and Martha Genetta (Mahon) Bergdoll-Spahr. Both parents preceded him in death.
John graduated from Hartford City High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy. He was a Tool and Die Maker and had worked for Pace Tool & Die.
He was a member of AMVETS Post #23, where he formerly was Commander. He was a NASCAR fan.
John will be sadly missed by his sister, Phyllis L. Smith of Bluffton; sister-in-law, Joyce Kay Bergdoll of Hartford City; his adopted family, Anna M. and Tim A. Norris Jr. of Upland; grandchildren, Serend R. (husband, Nicholas) McFarren, Sydney M. Thornburgh; great-grandchildren, Greyson McFarren and Nadia McFarren; step-children, Michael Shelton of Florida and Chris and Michelle Shelton of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James "Jim" Richard Bergdoll and Ronald E. Bergdoll and step-son, John Shelton.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 North High Street, Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating`.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Burial will be at National Cemetery in Marion.
Memorials may be made to Jr. ANVETS POW-Mia Memorial Balloon Release, 902 S. Walnut St., Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 17, 2019