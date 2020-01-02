|
|
Kenneth Rex Keller, (Lt. Col, USAF, Retired), born on June 9, 1940 in Hartford City, IN, passed away on December 24, 2019, in Garden Ridge, TX at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth E. and Helen Keller and his daughter Katherine Anne Keller. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Louise, daughter Kristina Louise Zukowski (Jeffrey), and two grandchildren Grant Kenneth and Emily Katherine Zukowski. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:30 pm, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with the visitation to begin at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, 2020