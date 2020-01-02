Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rex Keller


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Rex Keller Obituary
Kenneth Rex Keller, (Lt. Col, USAF, Retired), born on June 9, 1940 in Hartford City, IN, passed away on December 24, 2019, in Garden Ridge, TX at the age of 79. He is preceded in death by his parents Kenneth E. and Helen Keller and his daughter Katherine Anne Keller. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary Louise, daughter Kristina Louise Zukowski (Jeffrey), and two grandchildren Grant Kenneth and Emily Katherine Zukowski. He also has numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, 12:30 pm, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, with the visitation to begin at 10:30 am. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -