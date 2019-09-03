|
|
Kevin Lee Simmons, beloved husband and father, age 62, passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 with his four children and wife of 42 years, Julie, by his side. Kevin was the loving father of Sean (30), Kristin (28), Rose (25) and Grace (23). He was born September 30, 1956 in Hartford City, Indiana, to Kenneth and Janet Simmons. Kevin is survived by sisters Tricia and Christy Simmons, brother/sister-in-laws Russ (Anne) and Dan (Sara) LaBarge and loving cousins, aunt and uncle, as well as nieces and nephews.
Kevin grew up in Hartford City, Indiana and graduated from Blackford High School. Kevin was active in choir and other groups in high school, played piano, and was president of his senior class. Kevin met the love of his life, Julie, while attending Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. They married in January 1977. Both subsequently graduated with degrees in Business Management in 1979/1980. After graduating college, Julie and Kevin moved to the suburbs of Chicago, IL, where they lived for many years, and then later resided in Wrentham, MA, Rochester Hills, MI, and most recently Sugar Land, TX (suburb of Houston), for the last fourteen years. Kevin enjoyed a rewarding career working in management capacities in the valve/pressure management industry under Crosby, Tyco, Pentair and Emerson Automation ownership. A warm and genuine person, Kevin was smart and caring with a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful storyteller and always had a positive attitude and love of life. He loved sailing his boat, cooking, sports cars, reading, and spending time with family and friends. We were all so blessed to have had Kevin in our lives. He will continue to live in the hearts and lives of all who knew him and whose lives he has touched.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent via check to MDACC (MD Anderson Cancer Center), 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 with Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund/ Attention: Dr. Robert Wolff, in memory of Kevin Simmons specified as a memo on check. Another option is to click this link to donate directly online via the "Give In Memory Of" option and check yes on "I'd like to choose where my donation will go" and select "Fund Designated by Family". You have the option to have the family notified of your gift for online donations. All funds will go directly to this specific MDACC fund for pancreatic cancer research.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Sugar Land, Texas.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 11, 2019