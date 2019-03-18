Larry Delorn "Dick" Harter, 82, of Hartford City, Ind., passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Millers Merry Manor-H.C. in Hartford City, Ind. He was born on Tuesday, September 15, 1936, in Montpelier, Ind. to Howard and Leona (Hartley) Harter.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27, 2019