Linda (Denton) Clamme Dyer, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Hartford City on June 9, 1951 to Garl Eugene Denton and Helen Eileen (Schaefer) Denton. Her parents preceded her in death.
Linda graduated from Blackford High School in 1970. She lived in Tennessee from 1986 until 2012 when she moved back to Blackford County.
She attended the First Church of Nazarene in Hartford City.
She married Ellis S. Dyer on June 10, 2000 in Tennessee, he passed away on September 12, 2012.
Linda will be sadly missed by her brother, Gary E. (wife, Lois) Denton of Clayton, IN and sisters, Carol S. (husband, Alva) Bennett of Montpelier and Shirley A. Denton of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Eugene Clamme.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Burial will be private at Hartford City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 W. Water St., Hartford City, IN 47348.
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuenralhome.com.
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 27, 2019