Obituary



She was born in Hartford City on June 9, 1951 to Garl Eugene Denton and Helen Eileen (Schaefer) Denton. Her parents preceded her in death.

Linda graduated from Blackford High School in 1970. She lived in Tennessee from 1986 until 2012 when she moved back to Blackford County.

She attended the First Church of Nazarene in Hartford City.

She married Ellis S. Dyer on June 10, 2000 in Tennessee, he passed away on September 12, 2012.

Linda will be sadly missed by her brother, Gary E. (wife, Lois) Denton of Clayton, IN and sisters, Carol S. (husband, Alva) Bennett of Montpelier and Shirley A. Denton of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Eugene Clamme.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Burial will be private at Hartford City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 W. Water St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

Online condolences may be sent to Linda (Denton) Clamme Dyer, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.She was born in Hartford City on June 9, 1951 to Garl Eugene Denton and Helen Eileen (Schaefer) Denton. Her parents preceded her in death.Linda graduated from Blackford High School in 1970. She lived in Tennessee from 1986 until 2012 when she moved back to Blackford County.She attended the First Church of Nazarene in Hartford City.She married Ellis S. Dyer on June 10, 2000 in Tennessee, he passed away on September 12, 2012.Linda will be sadly missed by her brother, Gary E. (wife, Lois) Denton of Clayton, IN and sisters, Carol S. (husband, Alva) Bennett of Montpelier and Shirley A. Denton of Hartford City; several nieces and nephews.She is also preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Eugene Clamme.Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, IN and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019. Burial will be private at Hartford City Cemetery.Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 W. Water St., Hartford City, IN 47348.Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuenralhome.com. Funeral Home Keplinger Funeral Home

509 N High St

Hartford City , IN 47348

(765) 348-0610 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close