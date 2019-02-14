Lula Jacqueline "Jackie" McClure, 86, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at IU Health West Hospital in Avon.
She was born in Anderson on July 16, 1932 to Mark F. High and Jenny Mae (Huffman) High. Both her parents preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.
