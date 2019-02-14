Lula Jacqueline McClure (1932 - 2019)
Obituary

Lula Jacqueline "Jackie" McClure, 86, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at IU Health West Hospital in Avon.
She was born in Anderson on July 16, 1932 to Mark F. High and Jenny Mae (Huffman) High. Both her parents preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City.
Funeral Home
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Hartford City News Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.