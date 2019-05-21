Lyla May Lee, 75, of Geneva, IN, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her home in Geneva, IN. She was born on Thursday, July 8, 1943, in Muncie, IN. She married Raymond Lee on Sunday, March 17, 1996 in Farmington, MI.; he preceded her in death on January 31, 2008. Lyla loved to go to yard sales, shopping, and her dogs.
She will be sadly missed by her Daughters - Terry Lorenza, Geneva, IN, Nila Hanna, Manton, MI, Brother - Jack Westerman, Mesick, MI, Sister - Patsy Scott, Greenfield, IN, and Step-Sisters - Wanda Rodgers, Fort Wayne, IN, & Linda Holets, Fort Wayne, IN.
She was preceded in death by her Father - James Greene, Mother - Bertha Alice (Brees) Bloom, Step Father - Albert Bloom, and Husband - Raymond Lee.
At this time there will be no memorial service.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from May 21 to May 29, 2019