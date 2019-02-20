Obituary



Mary E. Hamilton, 49, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home in Montpelier, IN. She was born on Monday, March 10, 1969, in Blackford County, IN. She married Terry Hamilton on Saturday, May 30, 1987 in Montpelier, IN. Mary was a 1987 graduate of Blackford High School. She attended New Begennings Church in Poneto, IN. Mary attended Harrison College and received her Associates Degree. She worked at Med Express and after college, Mary worked at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Medical Billing & Codeing. She was a member of the Amvets Auxillary and was a rider. She loved to ride her motorcycle and loved to spend time with her granddaughters.She will be sadly missed by her Husband - Terry Ray Hamilton, Montpelier, IN, Mother - Rose Ann (Wilson) Morgan, Montpelier, IN, Son - Steven (Wife-Aramyss) Hamilton, Shirley, IN, Son - Spencer Hamilton, Montpelier, IN, Granddaughter - Shaelynn Hamilton, Granddaughter - Abraelynn Hamilton, Sister - Connie Sue (Husband-Roger) Watt, Bluffton, IN, Sister - Pamala Ramseyer, Montpelier, IN, Sister - Margaret Ann (Husband-Kevin) Kuchcinski, Montpelier, IN, Sister - Angel Mae (Husband-Michael) Bell, Warren, IN, Half Brother - William Morgan, Montpelier, IN, Half Sister - Florence A. (Husband-Terry) Egly, Dunkirk, IN, Granddaughter - Shaelynn Hamilton, Granddaughter - Abraelynn Hamilton, and several nieces & nephews.She was preceded in death by her Father - Charles Harrold Morgan, Half Sister - Charla (Bridget) Morgan, and her Half Brother - Russell Edward Morgan.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Blackford County 4-H Building, 310 E. Park Ave., Hartford City on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.A service to celebrate her life will be at Blackford County 4-H Building, 310 E. Park Ave., Hartford City at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with Margaret Kuchcinski officiating.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

