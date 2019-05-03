Service Information Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 (765)-348-0610 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Church of the Nazarene 1402 W. Water St. Hartford City , IN View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Church of the Nazarene 1402 W. Water St. Hartford City , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Lynn on December 2, 1924 in to William Perry Hoover Sr. and Mildred Irene (Fraze) Hoover. Both of her parents preceded her in death.

Mary graduated from Burris High School in 1942.

She married John Rudolph Weist on May 18, 1943 in Muncie. He passed away on September 2, 1998.

Mary formerly worked at G.C. Murphy 5 & 10 Store for over 20 years. She also worked for John Tiffany at the local Candy Store around the Hartford City Square. She had also been employed at Warner Gear in Muncie during World War II.

She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene, where she served on the Mission Board, taught Sunday School and sang in the Choir.

Mary lived in Arizona for 5 years before moving back to Blackford County in 1991.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Jane E. Moreland of Hartford City, John Dean (wife, Janet) Weist of Raleigh-Durham, NC, Darrell W. (wife, Dorothea) Weist of Davidson, MI and P. Tim (wife, Cyndia) Weist of Bluffton; 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda L. Porter and siblings, Vivian Campbell, Frances Moore, William Perry Hoover Jr. and Henry Jack Hoover.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 W. Water St., Hartford City with Rev. Steve High officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the church.

Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 W. Water St., Hartford City, IN 47348.

