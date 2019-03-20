Obituary



She leaves to mourn her husband of 62 years Samuel L. Hilty, Berne, IN, 3 Sons - Samuel (Laura) Hilty, Jr., Berne, IN, Marvin (Miriam) Hilty, Berne, IN, Stephen (Susann) Hilty, Monroe, IN, 9 Daughters - Sharon (Daniel M.R.) Schwartz, Geneva, IN, Lydia Mae (Harvey L.) Schwartz, Monroe, IN, Wilma (Amos) Eicher, Monroe, IN, Nancy Coblentz, Berne, IN, Ruth Ann (Ruben) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Marietta (James A.) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Elizabeth (Mark N.S.) Schwartz, Monroe, IN, Carolyn (Jonas Jr.) Graber, Berne, IN, Debra (Elmer M.) Schwartz, Berne, IN, 112 Grandchildren, 91 Great Grandchildren, Brothers - Jake B. Eicher, Fredericksburg, OH, John B. Eicher, Dundee, OH, Elmer W. Eicher, Geneva, IN, Solomon Eicher, Dundee, OH, Levi Eicher, Strasburg, OH, Phillip Eicher, Dundee, OH, Half Brother - Norman Eicher, Florida, Sisters - Barbara Ann Schwartz, Geneva, IN, Flossie Hilty, Berne, IN, Nancy Eicher, Dundee, OH, Rachel Hershberger, Millersburg, OH, and Half Sister - Anna Mae Yoder, Glenmont, OH.

Preceding her in death were her Father - Ben E. Eicher, Mother - Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher, Step Mother - Dena Eicher, Son in Law - Amos Coblentz, Brothers- Ben & Clarence Eicher, Sisters - Elizabeth & Ruth Eicher, Sister-in-law - Salome Eicher, Brother-in-law - Menno Schwartz, 1 Granddaughter, and 1 Great Grandson.

Visitation will be at the Samuel L. Hilty residence 908 W. 350 S., Berne on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019.

Funeral Services will be at Samuel L. Hilty residence at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Interment will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Online condolences may be made at Mary Jane (Eicher) Hilty, 83, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, Ind. after an extended illness. She was born on Saturday, September 7, 1935, in Adams County, IN. the daughter of the late Ben E. & Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher. She married Samuel L. Hilty on Sunday, November 4, 1956 in Berne, Ind. Mary Jane was of the Old Order Amish.She leaves to mourn her husband of 62 years Samuel L. Hilty, Berne, IN, 3 Sons - Samuel (Laura) Hilty, Jr., Berne, IN, Marvin (Miriam) Hilty, Berne, IN, Stephen (Susann) Hilty, Monroe, IN, 9 Daughters - Sharon (Daniel M.R.) Schwartz, Geneva, IN, Lydia Mae (Harvey L.) Schwartz, Monroe, IN, Wilma (Amos) Eicher, Monroe, IN, Nancy Coblentz, Berne, IN, Ruth Ann (Ruben) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Marietta (James A.) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Elizabeth (Mark N.S.) Schwartz, Monroe, IN, Carolyn (Jonas Jr.) Graber, Berne, IN, Debra (Elmer M.) Schwartz, Berne, IN, 112 Grandchildren, 91 Great Grandchildren, Brothers - Jake B. Eicher, Fredericksburg, OH, John B. Eicher, Dundee, OH, Elmer W. Eicher, Geneva, IN, Solomon Eicher, Dundee, OH, Levi Eicher, Strasburg, OH, Phillip Eicher, Dundee, OH, Half Brother - Norman Eicher, Florida, Sisters - Barbara Ann Schwartz, Geneva, IN, Flossie Hilty, Berne, IN, Nancy Eicher, Dundee, OH, Rachel Hershberger, Millersburg, OH, and Half Sister - Anna Mae Yoder, Glenmont, OH.Preceding her in death were her Father - Ben E. Eicher, Mother - Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher, Step Mother - Dena Eicher, Son in Law - Amos Coblentz, Brothers- Ben & Clarence Eicher, Sisters - Elizabeth & Ruth Eicher, Sister-in-law - Salome Eicher, Brother-in-law - Menno Schwartz, 1 Granddaughter, and 1 Great Grandson.Visitation will be at the Samuel L. Hilty residence 908 W. 350 S., Berne on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019.Funeral Services will be at Samuel L. Hilty residence at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Interment will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery.Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Glancy-Downing Funeral Home

100 N Washington

Geneva , IN 46740

(260) 368-7676 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 20 to Apr. 3, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close