Mary Jane (Eicher) Hilty, 83, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, Ind. after an extended illness. She was born on Saturday, September 7, 1935, in Adams County, IN. the daughter of the late Ben E. & Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher. She married Samuel L. Hilty on Sunday, November 4, 1956 in Berne, Ind. Mary Jane was of the Old Order Amish.
She leaves to mourn her husband of 62 years Samuel L. Hilty, Berne, IN, 3 Sons - Samuel (Laura) Hilty, Jr., Berne, IN, Marvin (Miriam) Hilty, Berne, IN, Stephen (Susann) Hilty, Monroe, IN, 9 Daughters - Sharon (Daniel M.R.) Schwartz, Geneva, IN, Lydia Mae (Harvey L.) Schwartz, Monroe, IN, Wilma (Amos) Eicher, Monroe, IN, Nancy Coblentz, Berne, IN, Ruth Ann (Ruben) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Marietta (James A.) Schwartz, Berne, IN, Elizabeth (Mark N.S.) Schwartz, Monroe, IN, Carolyn (Jonas Jr.) Graber, Berne, IN, Debra (Elmer M.) Schwartz, Berne, IN, 112 Grandchildren, 91 Great Grandchildren, Brothers - Jake B. Eicher, Fredericksburg, OH, John B. Eicher, Dundee, OH, Elmer W. Eicher, Geneva, IN, Solomon Eicher, Dundee, OH, Levi Eicher, Strasburg, OH, Phillip Eicher, Dundee, OH, Half Brother - Norman Eicher, Florida, Sisters - Barbara Ann Schwartz, Geneva, IN, Flossie Hilty, Berne, IN, Nancy Eicher, Dundee, OH, Rachel Hershberger, Millersburg, OH, and Half Sister - Anna Mae Yoder, Glenmont, OH.
Preceding her in death were her Father - Ben E. Eicher, Mother - Mary B. (Schwartz) Eicher, Step Mother - Dena Eicher, Son in Law - Amos Coblentz, Brothers- Ben & Clarence Eicher, Sisters - Elizabeth & Ruth Eicher, Sister-in-law - Salome Eicher, Brother-in-law - Menno Schwartz, 1 Granddaughter, and 1 Great Grandson.
Visitation will be at the Samuel L. Hilty residence 908 W. 350 S., Berne on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 8:00 PM and from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 22, 2019.
Funeral Services will be at Samuel L. Hilty residence at 9:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 with Bishop Marvin L. Hilty officiating. Interment will follow in the Schwartz Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 20 to Apr. 3, 2019
