|
|
Max T Pulley, 81, of Wooster, Ohio, died January 25, 2020 at Smithville Western Care Center, in Wooster.
Private services will be held at Asbury Chapel in Indiana. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Sujane Pulley, 3110 Bayberry Cove, Wooster, OH 44691.
Max was born January 8, 1939 in Hartford City, IN to Glen and Glades {Keller} Pulley.
He married Sujane Rodeheffer on August 27, 1988. She survives.
Max attended Taylor University in Indiana, then was in construction for 31 years in Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Ohio, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Grace Church in Wooster and was an avid baseball fan. Max was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed reading, was a Bible scholar, follower of Bill Gaither music, Billy Graham, and Dr. David Jeremiah. He loved to travel; with his favorite places being Nassau, Bahamas, Hawaii, and Vancouver Canada.
Max will be deeply missed by his wife, Sujane; children David Pulley and Angie Pulley both of Midway, KY; Step-children Holly Ingalls of Wooster, OH and Brad Ingalls of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren Hannah and Gloria Pulley; step-grandchildren Todd Ingalls and Andrè Floyd; brothers Dwight (Kay) Pulley of Hartford City, IN and Larry (Vikki) Pulley of Denham Spring, LA and sister Phyllis (Danny) Millspaugh of Hartford City, IN.
A very special thank you to Smithville Western Care staff, nurses, and aides, the doctors and Hospice Care, bless you all.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2020