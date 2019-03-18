Michael L. Hornbaker, 71, passed away March 7, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Marion.
He was born January 1, 1948 in Hartford City to Floyd H. and Betty L. (Glassford) Hornbaker. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and graduated from Hartford City High School in 1966.
Mike retired from the Marion VA Medical Center, after many years of employment as a nursing assistant. After retirement, he also worked as a clerk for Hughes Pic-a-Pac.
Mike was an Indianapolis Colts and Pacers fan and also enjoyed camping and fishing. He was a member of the Moyer-Pooler Post#159 American Legion and the Hartford City AmVets Post #23.
He is survived by two daughters: Denise of Hartford City and Tracy of Georgia. One granddaughter, Mackenzie Moran and a grandson, Branstan Wine.
He is preceded in death by his father, on March 10, 1989; his mother on February 27, 2009; and his wife Cindy L. [Allmond] Hornbaker on September 12, 2017.
There will be no funeral service. Interment of Mike's cremains will be in the Marion National Cemetery, alongside his wife, at a future date.
