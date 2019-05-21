Service Information Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 (765)-728-2414 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes 109 W Windsor St Montpelier , IN 47359 View Map Entombment Elm Ridge Cemetery Muncie , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She will be sadly missed by her Husband - Howard "Jr." Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Tony L. (Companion- Lisa Thomas) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Todd A. (Wife- Sheila) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren - Cody (Wife- Katie) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Kinze (Companion- Kien Gee) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Mason Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Lindze Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Great Grandchildren - Caeleb Quillen, Colten Quillen, Elsie Quillen, Hartford City, IN, & Camden Quillen all of Hartford City, IN, Daughter in law- Kimberly Quillen Moore, and Brother - Dick Payne, St. Louis.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Luther Payne, Mother - Ruth (Vanatter) Payne, Brother - Kenneth Payne, and Sister - Jaunita Kellogg.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Entombment will take place at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN on Monday, May 20, 2019 with the Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating.

Preferred memorials: Bethel United Methodist Church (Ridertown), 960 S 875 E, Dunkirk, IN 47336.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at Mildred "June" Quillen, 83, of Hartford City, IN, (Jackson Twp.) passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City, IN. She was born on Monday, December 16, 1935, in Matthews, IN. She married Howard "Jr." Quillen on Saturday, April 25, 1953 in Pennville, IN. June was a 1952 graduate of Chester Center High School. She attended the Bethel UM Church. June had worked at the Standard Grocery Store in Hartford City years ago before she had her children and become a mother and a farmer's wife. She loved to go square dancing, playing Euchre, was a huge IU Pacers fan, and above all loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.She will be sadly missed by her Husband - Howard "Jr." Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Tony L. (Companion- Lisa Thomas) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Todd A. (Wife- Sheila) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Grandchildren - Cody (Wife- Katie) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Kinze (Companion- Kien Gee) Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Mason Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Lindze Quillen, Hartford City, IN, Great Grandchildren - Caeleb Quillen, Colten Quillen, Elsie Quillen, Hartford City, IN, & Camden Quillen all of Hartford City, IN, Daughter in law- Kimberly Quillen Moore, and Brother - Dick Payne, St. Louis.She was preceded in death by her Father - Luther Payne, Mother - Ruth (Vanatter) Payne, Brother - Kenneth Payne, and Sister - Jaunita Kellogg.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.Entombment will take place at Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN on Monday, May 20, 2019 with the Rev. Bobby Thomas officiating.Preferred memorials: Bethel United Methodist Church (Ridertown), 960 S 875 E, Dunkirk, IN 47336.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Hartford City News Times from May 21 to May 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close