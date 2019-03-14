Norman Edmond Delporte "Butch", 70, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Waters Edge Village in Muncie.
He was born in Hartford City on April 19, 1948 to Norman H. Delporte and Margaret B. (Wunderlin) Delporte. His parents preceded him in death.
Norman was a self-employed tree trimmer for "Butch's Tree Service". His motto for his company was "Big or Small-We Do it All". He enjoyed fishing, pool and playing the lottery. He loved being outside and planting his garden each year.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Tia K. (husband, Stephen "Steve") Kirk of Georgia, Michelle L. Delporte (companion, Stephen Blair) of Muncie, Ron H. (wife, Karen) Delporte of Utah, Autumn R. Wert of Selma, Phillip E. Delporte of Muncie and Daniel C. (companion, Lacey) Delporte of Florida; 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; brother, Richard "Dick" Delporte of Hartford City; special friend, Anita Wert of Muncie.
Funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Pastor Troy Kaufman officiating and visitation being from 3 to 7 Saturday. Norman will be cremated.
Memorials may be made to Little Red Door, 2311 West Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com.
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 27, 2019