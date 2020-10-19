Patricia A. "Pat" McCammon, 81, passed away at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at her home after an extended illness.
She was born March 4, 1939 in Hartford City to J.D. and Della (Petterson) Yadon and was a graduate of Montpelier High School, class of 1957. She attended Indiana Business College following high school and married Darrell L. McCammon in Hartford City on August 1, 1965.
A life resident of Blackford County, she was the matriarch and pillar of McCammon Farms and also served in the capacity of Secretary/Treasurer for the family owned, McCammon Trucking Company, in Harrison Township. She and her husband had also belonged to the Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club.
She leaves behind her husband of over fifty-four years, Darrell; two daughters, Pamla L. (Chris) Hurley and Annette R. (Mike) Parejko; four step-daughters, Sandra S. (Ken) Huffman, Nancy Knox, Debra J. (Kim) Penrod and Janet A. Giles; Grandchildren: Austin Mackey, Justin Mackey, Kyle Mackey, Brandon Parejko, Victoria Parejko, Mark Gaier, Ryan Ingram, Tyler Ingram, Andy Donovan, Jay Donovan, Shelby Doehrman and Sydney Hurley. Three sisters: Barbara Grover, Sharon Garcia and Sheila (Larry) Rockwell. Two brothers: Ronnie (Janet) Yadon and Don (Kelly) Yadon, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, a grandson Mike Gaier and two step-son-in-laws; Cecil Giles and Ron Knox.
Services were held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Lloyd Hall and Rev. Kevin Lex presiding. Burial followed in the Hartford City Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to be given to the Blackford County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 327 Hartford City, IN 47348-0327.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com
to leave condolences to Pat's family.