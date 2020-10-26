Patricia Ann McCammon, age 81 of Hartford City, Indiana, passed away October 13, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends.
Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her caring spirit is what set her apart. It was common for her to give to The Special Olympics
, Mayo Clinic, Riley Children's Hospital and many local charities including the Blackford Community Foundation, Blackford County Schools and Blackford County 4H Club. Her empathy for others was evident throughout her life, even up to her last days when she would ask if everyone around her had enough to eat.
Her first concern was always her employees, making sure they had their basic needs met. It was common for her to feed them, make sure their children had presents at Christmas time and would always offer a helping hand to someone in need.
While Patricia preferred to vacation somewhere warm, it wasn't uncommon to find she and Darrell, along with the Winter Wanderers Snowmobile Club in Michigan during the winter months. They also enjoyed vacationing with their lifelong friends, Charlie and Orpha Cullen. They enjoyed cruises, trips to Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Acapulco.
She leaves behind, her loving husband of fifty-five years, Darrell; two daughters, Pamla L. (Chris) Hurley and Annette R. (Mike) Parejko; four step-daughters, Sandra S. (Ken) Huffman, Nancy Knox, Debra J. (Kim) Penrod and Janet Giles; grandchildren: Austin Mackey, Justin Mackey, Kyle Mackey, Brandon Parejko, Victoria Parejko, Mark Gaier, Ryan Ingram, Tyler Ingram, Andy Donovan, Joey Donovan, Shelby Doehrman and Sydney Hurley. Three sisters, Barbara Grover, Sharon (John) Garcia and Sheila (Larry) Rockwell. Two brothers, Ronnie (Janet) Yadon and Don (Kelly) Yadon, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Mike Gaier.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct 18th, in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Lloyd Hall and Rev. Kevin Lex presiding. Burial will follow, in the Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will also be on Sunday from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to the Blackford County Community Foundation, P.O.Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348-0327.
Please respect the family's request to wear masks and social distance, as per governmental mandates are to be followed.
