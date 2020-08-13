Paul D. Lackey, 59, after a brief battle with cancer, passed away in Allardt, Tennessee on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
He was born in Hartford City on March 10, 1961. He was the son of Otis and Joan (Benadum) Lackey.
He attended Blackford High School. He was an avid Nascar fan and collector. Paul had a generous heart. He loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother and father of Allardt, Tennessee; and one sister Lisa (Ronald) Rains of Sweetser, Indiana.
Paul was a grandson to the late Virgil and Tanie Lackey and Francis and Juanita Benadum.
Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Garden View Funeral Home, Garden of Memories, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Viewing will be from 9:00 - 10:00 am, followed by graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Research Foundation.org.
Paul will be greatly missed in all of our lives.