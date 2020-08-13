1/1
Paul D. Lackey
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul D. Lackey, 59, after a brief battle with cancer, passed away in Allardt, Tennessee on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
He was born in Hartford City on March 10, 1961. He was the son of Otis and Joan (Benadum) Lackey.
He attended Blackford High School. He was an avid Nascar fan and collector. Paul had a generous heart. He loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother and father of Allardt, Tennessee; and one sister Lisa (Ronald) Rains of Sweetser, Indiana.
Paul was a grandson to the late Virgil and Tanie Lackey and Francis and Juanita Benadum.
Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Garden View Funeral Home, Garden of Memories, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Viewing will be from 9:00 - 10:00 am, followed by graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Research Foundation.org.
Paul will be greatly missed in all of our lives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garden View Funeral Home
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garden View Funeral Home Gardens of Memory Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved