Obituary



He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Naomi "Christine" (Gray) Graves, Poneto, IN, Daughter - Brenda Darlene Wiles, Oshkosh, WI, Son - Mark Edward (Wife, April) Graves, Cincinnati, OH, Granddaughters - Amy Lynn (Husband, Ian) Rust, Greentown, IN, Stephanie Ann (Husband, Joey) Villanueva, Bluffton, IN, Grandsons - William (Wife, Lindsey) Rogers, Hartford City, IN, Kris Rogers, Hartford City, IN, Close Friend – Dennis (Rita) Roush, and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his Father - George Mason Graves, Mother - Onie Lee Graves, Daughter - Paula Joyce Rogers, Great-Granddaughter - Makenna G. Rogers, Sister - Ramona Dunaway, Brothers - Carl Thomas Graves, George Mason Graves II, Joseph Glen Graves, & Son in Laws - William Rogers, and Kevin Wiles.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, IN 47359 on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

A service to celebrate his life will follow at 5:00 PM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Wilbur Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, KY on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

Preferred memorials: Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10527 W-900 N. Montpelier, IN 47359 or , 5635 W. 96th St., Indianapolis, IN. 46278.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at Paul E. Graves, 82, of Poneto, IN, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born on Sunday, January 24, 1937 in Ewing, KY. He married Naomi "Christine" Gray on Saturday, March 16, 1957 in Flemingsburg, KY. Paul attended Ewing School in KY. He attended Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene. He retired from Franklin Electric after 38 years of service. Paul served his country in the US Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as with his church family, deer hunting, woodworking, growing a garden, and IU basketball.He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Naomi "Christine" (Gray) Graves, Poneto, IN, Daughter - Brenda Darlene Wiles, Oshkosh, WI, Son - Mark Edward (Wife, April) Graves, Cincinnati, OH, Granddaughters - Amy Lynn (Husband, Ian) Rust, Greentown, IN, Stephanie Ann (Husband, Joey) Villanueva, Bluffton, IN, Grandsons - William (Wife, Lindsey) Rogers, Hartford City, IN, Kris Rogers, Hartford City, IN, Close Friend – Dennis (Rita) Roush, and 12 Great-Grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his Father - George Mason Graves, Mother - Onie Lee Graves, Daughter - Paula Joyce Rogers, Great-Granddaughter - Makenna G. Rogers, Sister - Ramona Dunaway, Brothers - Carl Thomas Graves, George Mason Graves II, Joseph Glen Graves, & Son in Laws - William Rogers, and Kevin Wiles.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, IN 47359 on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.A service to celebrate his life will follow at 5:00 PM at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Wilbur Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, KY on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM.Preferred memorials: Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10527 W-900 N. Montpelier, IN 47359 or , 5635 W. 96th St., Indianapolis, IN. 46278.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes

109 W Windsor St

Montpelier , IN 47359

(765) 728-2414 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 18 to May 1, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.