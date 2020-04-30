|
|
Pearl Jeanne Caldwell Scott (January 29, 1924 – April 24, 2020)
Pearl Jeanne Caldwell Scott passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, in Woodland Hills, California.
Pearl was a long-time resident in Hartford City, from 1951 to 2009. She and her husband, R. Lewis Scott, O.D., were active in the community, where Dr. Scott practiced optometry for 50 years, and raised their two children, Joy and Rich, in Hartford City. Pearl derived much enjoyment from their many friendships, and was active in Wit and Wisdom, Daughters of the American Revolution, Tri Kappa Sorority, and St. John's Catholic Church. She served as a den mother to her son's scout troop, and as president of the Indiana Optometric Auxiliary Society. She loved history, genealogy, reading, gardening and traveling.
Pearl was born January 29, 1924, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to Guy A. Caldwell, retired military, and Jeanne Michon Caldwell, his French wife whom he met during World War I. Pearl was the 4th of 11 children, who remained close friends all their lives. The family moved to San Antonio, Texas, where Pearl grew up. In high school she was active in student government and cheerleading, and was an "A" student, graduating from Edgewood High School and going on to study business.
While a child, she learned to ride a bicycle from a neighborhood boy, Lewis Scott. Pearl and Lewis married on December 11, 1943, and were married until Lewis' death in 2011.
After the War, Pearl and Lewis moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where Lewis received his degree in optometry and Pearl worked as an executive assistant. A trip to Indiana to visit Lewis' sister, Helen Santilli, and her family, led to the couple re-locating to Hartford City, in 1951. In 2009, for health reasons, they moved to Woodland Hills, California to live with their daughter Joy and her family.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Joy Scott, son-in-law, Michael Sheets, and grandchildren Jason and Keira, of Woodland Hills, CA; also her sisters Madeleine Anderson, Waco, Texas, Mary Wynn, Austin, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Scott, her son Richmond Lewis Scott II, her sisters Myrtle Ligon, Daisy Anderson, Sarah DeHart, Clara Cottrell, and Helen Ham, and her brothers Tom, Richard and Bob Caldwell.
The family are sincerely grateful to everyone in Hartford City who were such good friends and especially supportive when their son Rich died in a car accident in 1982, and those who helped Pearl and Lewis in their declining years.
Services will be scheduled when such gatherings are safe to hold. Pearl will be buried in the Gardens of Memory with her husband and son. Meanwhile, donations are suggested in Pearl's name to the Blackford County Foundation, Imagination Library program, (www.blackfordcofoundation.org) and Tori's Butterfly Garden Foundation, www.torisbutterflygarden.org, which beautifies spaces with gardens and conducts arts programs for children.
Published in Hartford City News Times from Apr. 30 to May 13, 2020